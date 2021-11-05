Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $82.66 million and $17.62 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.87 or 0.07364309 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00087294 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,812,969 coins and its circulating supply is 78,091,937 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

