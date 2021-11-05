Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 10,067 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $75.56. 4,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,545. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.