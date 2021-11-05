Bramshill Investments LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 151.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 235,360 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

