Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Hercules Capital worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 127,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,921. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

