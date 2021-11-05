Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AX. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Axos Financial stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.18. 4,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

