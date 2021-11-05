22,500 Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPOD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,226. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

