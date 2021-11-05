Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,875. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

