UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

UNH traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $458.07. 51,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,116. The firm has a market cap of $431.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $465.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

