Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Price Target at C$53.17

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

GIL stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$51.01. The company had a trading volume of 380,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,807. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$27.05 and a 52 week high of C$51.87. The company has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$47.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

