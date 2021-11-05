Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist upped their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $7.59 on Thursday, hitting $281.80. 89,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.89 and its 200 day moving average is $357.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 1-year low of $207.50 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

