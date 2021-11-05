SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $68.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 240.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEIC traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,316. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

