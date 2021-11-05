Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 210,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,055,000 after purchasing an additional 667,311 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

