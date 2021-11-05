Mairs & Power Inc. Cuts Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 94,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 107,810.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 235.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $47.68.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

