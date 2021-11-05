Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Carrier Global by 122.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 112,479.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 119,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 119,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,021,000 after buying an additional 927,536 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.