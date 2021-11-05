Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.
WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.
Shares of WING stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.30. 1,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,428. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.