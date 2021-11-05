Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.30. 1,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,428. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.