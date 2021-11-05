Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 198.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $227.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

