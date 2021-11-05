Man Group plc Buys 164,985 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,985 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $36,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

