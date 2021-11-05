Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $50.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APYRF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:APYRF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

