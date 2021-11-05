United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. United Fire Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,384. The stock has a market cap of $556.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

