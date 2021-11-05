Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Lincoln National stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

