Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Target Price at $21.86

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.13. 52,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,543. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.15. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after acquiring an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 65,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

