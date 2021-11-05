Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stake Reduced by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.34% of Sleep Number worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

