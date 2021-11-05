Marathon Capital Management Makes New $219,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Shopify by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

SHOP opened at $1,540.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,449.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,390.35. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

