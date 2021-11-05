Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.28 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after buying an additional 311,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.51 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.07.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

