Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 7,354 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.