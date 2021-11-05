ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.59.

NASDAQ ON opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after buying an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

