Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $681,433.05 and $82.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.61 or 0.00421503 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

