Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Issues Earnings Results

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ SVC traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $12.03. 55,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Service Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Service Properties Trust worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

