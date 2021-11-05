Catex Token Reaches Market Cap of $845,017.15 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $845,017.15 and $3,751.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00250832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00097094 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.