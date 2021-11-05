Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$106.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. CIBC raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.56.

TSE GRT.UN traded down C$1.33 on Friday, hitting C$99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 52,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,082. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$92.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.99.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

