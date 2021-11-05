GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

