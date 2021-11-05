Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.79.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE IMO traded up C$1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.31. The company had a trading volume of 835,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,870. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$45.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.43 billion and a PE ratio of -80.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.82.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.