Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.
LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$51.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.83.
LIF stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.12. The company had a trading volume of 124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,936. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.47 and a twelve month high of C$50.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.16.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
