Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.50.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $272.66 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $276.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,533 shares of company stock worth $3,212,287. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.