Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 77,427 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 90,031.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,427 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

WELL opened at $80.47 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

