Man Group plc Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,880 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of The Kraft Heinz worth $29,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

