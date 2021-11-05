Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.05 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $55.66.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

