Michael Ayre Buys 50,000 Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Stock

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,953.75).

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock traded down GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 75.67 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of £983.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.97. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

