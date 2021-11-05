IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $137,378.70 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,988. The stock has a market cap of $471.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.