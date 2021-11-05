Millennium Management LLC Buys 245,975 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Graco worth $67,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Graco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Graco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Graco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Graco stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

