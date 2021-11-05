Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

BKIMF remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

