Millennium Management LLC Sells 193,202 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193,202 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Seagen worth $69,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 39.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 65.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Seagen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,443 shares of company stock worth $25,855,719. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $189.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.48. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

