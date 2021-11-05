ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

ARX has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.92.

ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,858,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 53.14. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

