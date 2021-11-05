Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

TSE:CHW traded up C$0.76 on Friday, hitting C$14.25. 10,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$5.61 and a 52 week high of C$14.41. The company has a market cap of C$238.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 1.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,375.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,884,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,824,397.65. Insiders have bought a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417 over the last 90 days.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.