Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
TSE:CHW traded up C$0.76 on Friday, hitting C$14.25. 10,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$5.61 and a 52 week high of C$14.41. The company has a market cap of C$238.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91.
In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,375.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,884,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,824,397.65. Insiders have bought a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417 over the last 90 days.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
