Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.56.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.