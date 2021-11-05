New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Issues Earnings Results

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. 36,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,519. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

