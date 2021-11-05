NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NL Industries had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

NYSE NL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,481. NL Industries has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $302.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

Get NL Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.