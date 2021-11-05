MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

MDXG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 4,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiMedx Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of MiMedx Group worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

