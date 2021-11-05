Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 161.21%.

Shares of AEZS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,123. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.70. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

