Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.88-5.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.880-$5.930 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.74. 6,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.69. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

